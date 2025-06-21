First American Bank Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First American Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.7% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First American Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (down from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.09.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 679,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. This represents a 14.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $302.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $273.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

