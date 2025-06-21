Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,997 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $8,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

Tesla Stock Up 0.0%

TSLA stock opened at $322.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.69 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $256.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,690.41. This represents a 3,603.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

