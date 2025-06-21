Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $220,000 Stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $543,263.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,599.80. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Millham sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $1,120,391.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,312.44. The trade was a 41.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,283 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $260.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $249.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.74. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Stephens reduced their target price on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

