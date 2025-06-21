NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Covea Finance

Covea Finance grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $402,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $71.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average is $70.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

