Norway Savings Bank Has $3.78 Million Stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,247,142,000 after acquiring an additional 392,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,613,960,000 after purchasing an additional 746,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after buying an additional 1,394,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,881,280,000 after buying an additional 410,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $260.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.37 and its 200 day moving average is $148.72.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

