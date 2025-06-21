Rockline Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:T opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.