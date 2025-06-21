Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $10.84 Million Stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $375.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $374.95 and a 200-day moving average of $375.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

