Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $5.33 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% during the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 17.8% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 7.1% in the first quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $969.78 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a PE ratio of 131.76, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $964.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $971.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,434.14. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,554.47. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.