Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 134.6% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,292,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,162.1% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $94,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $417.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $397.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

