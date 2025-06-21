Mayport LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mayport LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 303.0% during the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.79.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $763.43 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $723.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $780.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $801.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

