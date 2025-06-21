Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average of $105.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $120.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

