Covea Finance Sells 19,900 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Covea Finance lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 68.4% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $196.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.89 and a 200 day moving average of $209.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

