Norway Savings Bank Buys 131 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $523.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $530.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.00.

View Our Latest Report on IDEXX Laboratories

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.74, for a total transaction of $537,372.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 262 shares in the company, valued at $134,599.88. This represents a 79.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.