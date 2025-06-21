Norway Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. KeyCorp upgraded Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.75.

Shares of ADBE opened at $376.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.18. The stock has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

