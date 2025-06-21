World Equity Group Inc. Sells 794 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

World Equity Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 123,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after buying an additional 1,924,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Netflix by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after buying an additional 856,307 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Netflix by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $870,752,000 after buying an additional 743,724 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.73.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,231.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $524.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,262.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,150.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,010.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

