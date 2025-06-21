Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 5,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 55,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,352.80. This trade represents a 47.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE VZ opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $47.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.