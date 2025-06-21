Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,794,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,524,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,472,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $5,244,463,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,757 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,197,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,194,000 after buying an additional 1,209,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PG opened at $158.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.13. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $156.58 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $372.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

