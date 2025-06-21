Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 361 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.5% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $54,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $520.66 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $495.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

