Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 5,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 55,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1%

VZ stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $329,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,071.04. The trade was a 28.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

