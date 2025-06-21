AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 4,986.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.79 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

