AbbVie Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.64 (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.64 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

AbbVie has a payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AbbVie to earn $13.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $185.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.63. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $327.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AbbVie stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.