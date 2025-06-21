Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd Invests $268,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.09.

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 849,134 shares of company stock valued at $163,760,949. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

