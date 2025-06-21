GAM Holding AG Sells 1,381 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $509.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $528.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.82 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

