Stonegate Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $238.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.15. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $257.47.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

