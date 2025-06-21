Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 36,087 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,087 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.0% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,110,000 after buying an additional 5,197,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after buying an additional 2,012,129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $763.43 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $723.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $780.48 and a 200-day moving average of $801.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.