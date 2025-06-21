GAM Holding AG Buys 2,698 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after acquiring an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after acquiring an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,845,098,000 after acquiring an additional 647,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $350.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

