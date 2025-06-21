GAM Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,585 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,712,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,475 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.75.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $376.92 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.67 and a 200 day moving average of $417.18. The firm has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

