Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $14.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $231.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.14 and a 200 day moving average of $232.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.