World Equity Group Inc. Sells 3,499 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

World Equity Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VB opened at $231.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.91. The company has a market capitalization of $229.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.