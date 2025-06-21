Monte Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.4% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,933,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,058 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 10,040,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Galvan Research reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2%

UPS stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

