World Equity Group Inc. Sells 5,276 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

World Equity Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MCD opened at $286.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.78.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.