Garde Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,231.49 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,262.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,150.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1,010.84. The company has a market capitalization of $524.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.73.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

