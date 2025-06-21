S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Lowered by Clio Asset Management LLC

Clio Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 5.4% of Clio Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clio Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $14,040,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in S&P Global by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP now owns 30,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $503.85 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $501.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.44.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

