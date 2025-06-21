Union Savings Bank Purchases 680 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,124,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315,159 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,730,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,694,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pfizer by 307.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

