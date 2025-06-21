Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $5.97 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First American Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $231.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

