Echo Wealth Management LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.