Hill Island Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hill Island Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,599,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 926.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,422,979,000 after buying an additional 3,841,521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30,456.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,020,194,000 after buying an additional 3,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,564,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,604,770,000 after buying an additional 2,325,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $260.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.74. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,283 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.08.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

