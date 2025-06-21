Garde Capital Inc. Has $38.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $231.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

