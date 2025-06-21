Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 73.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Tesla by 370.4% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $322.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.69 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.14. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

