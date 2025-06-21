Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,004 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for about 2.0% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $17,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $68.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.03. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $296.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KO

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.