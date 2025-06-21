Sawyer & Company Inc Has $474,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,897,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 36,831.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,545 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,728 shares in the company, valued at $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $283.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.89 and its 200-day moving average is $281.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $251.42 and a 52 week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.