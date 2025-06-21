Rockline Wealth Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Barclays lowered their target price on Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $90.49 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

