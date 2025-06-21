ORG Partners LLC Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $198.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.97 and its 200 day moving average is $182.10.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.55.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

