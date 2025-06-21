Castleview Partners LLC Has $907,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 52,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.5% during the first quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.93 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.13.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

