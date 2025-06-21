Castleview Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1,162.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,461,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $417.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

