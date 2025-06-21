Advocate Group LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advocate Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.35, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,383.70. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,134 shares of company stock valued at $163,760,949 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

