Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys 75 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after buying an additional 2,686,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,603,360,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154,255.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 666,383 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $682,468,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after purchasing an additional 509,467 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total value of $433,825.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,039,226.51. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,554.47. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE NOW opened at $969.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.95. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $964.42 and a 200-day moving average of $971.38.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price (up from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

