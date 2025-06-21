Connective Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 3.3% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in Cisco Systems by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 59,680 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,180,000 after buying an additional 904,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 20,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CSCO opened at $66.32 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $262.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $571,902.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,311. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

