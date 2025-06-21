Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $32,742,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,571,000 after purchasing an additional 279,267 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $52.81 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.37 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.