Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Onefund LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.0%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $509.36 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $413.82 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $528.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.47. The stock has a market cap of $182.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

